LIVE: Young Entrepreneurs Academy Helps Students Start Businesses

Chamber Helping Students Learn How To Start A Business
Adam Ladwig,

 

Katie Ralston with the Fargo/Moorhead/West Fargo Chamber joins Adam to tell us how students can learn to start their own businesses.

The Chamber is hosting the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) for the fourth year.

The 25-week course helps middle and high school students learn what it takes to start and run a business.

Local business owners join in and help.

So far, dozens of kids have gone on to start actual businesses they launched in the YEA! program.

Signup for this year’s YEA! program runs through Friday, September 21st.

You can find out how to apply by clicking here.

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags: , , ,

