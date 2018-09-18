UND Football ‘Eliminating Noise’ of Potato Bowl Festivities to Focus on Saturday’s Game

The game against the Bengals is at 4:00 Saturday afternoon in the Alerus Center.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota is home this weekend for what would normally be the start of conference play.

But, the Fighting Hawks are no longer members of the Big Sky Conference as they transition to the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2020.

Idaho State is headed to Grand Forks for the annual Potato Bowl.

Although the Fighting Hawks have an all-time record of 5-1 against the Bengals, each of the last four matchups have been decided by just one possession.

The focus is getting ready for Idaho State while not worrying about all of the distractions that can come with the Potato Bowl.

“The message is to eliminate the noise,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “The noise can be good for your program. The community gets excited about the Potato Bowl, and the university gets excited about homecoming and that’s great for our community and the region. But, our job is to prepare for the football game against Idaho State.”

