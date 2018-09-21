MN Football Round Up: Barnesville, Hawley Pick Up Home Wins
Moorhead falls to Bemidji 43-28
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Barnesville hosted Pelican Rapids in Friday’s contest. The Trojans shut out the Vikings 53-0.
Over in Hawley, the Nuggets topped Long Prairie-GE 42-14. Hawley improves to 3-1 on the season and will face Breckenridge next Friday.
Moorhead couldn’t hold on to its halftime lead. The Spuds fall to Bemidji 43-28.
Other Football Scores:
DGF 20 Pequot Lakes 18
Mahnomen/Waubun 34 Polk Co. West 0
Lake Park Audubon 19 Fosston 14