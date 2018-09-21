MN Football Round Up: Barnesville, Hawley Pick Up Home Wins

Moorhead falls to Bemidji 43-28
Maria Santora,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Barnesville hosted Pelican Rapids in Friday’s contest. The Trojans shut out the Vikings 53-0.

Over in Hawley, the Nuggets topped Long Prairie-GE 42-14. Hawley improves to 3-1 on the season and will face Breckenridge next Friday.

Moorhead couldn’t hold on to its halftime lead. The Spuds fall to Bemidji 43-28.

 

Other Football Scores:

DGF 20 Pequot Lakes 18

Mahnomen/Waubun 34 Polk Co. West 0

Lake Park Audubon 19 Fosston 14

