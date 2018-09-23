NDSU Volleyball Comes Up Short Against Omaha, 3-2

The Mavericks hit .579 in the first set and .750 in the second

FARGO, N.D. –(NDSU Athletics) Omaha held off North Dakota State for a 3-2 (25-14, 25-12, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11) Summit League road win on Sunday, Sept. 23, before 774 spectators in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

NDSU (2-11, 0-2 SL) is scheduled to travel to Grand Forks and face North Dakota (9-8, 1-1 SL) at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26, to start a league three-match week.

Omaha (7-7, 2-0 SL) came out swinging and didn’t stop. The Mavericks hit .579 in the first set and .750 in the second with five hitters eventually reaching double-figures in kills. Omaha hit .470 for the match overall.

However, North Dakota State bounced back behind players like Alex Erickson , who collected her seven kills over the last three sets, and Alexis Bachmeier , who led the Bison with 10 kills and hit .296 overall. Kalli Hegerle had 33 assists overall and found McKenzie Burke , Allie Mauch , Bella Lien , Emily Halverson for timely attacks that pulled the match even.

NDSU served up a season-high 12 aces led by Hegerle’s career-high four. Abbi Klos finished with three and Kaylee Hanger added a pair. Klos topped NDSU with 12 digs. Halverson and Lien both recorded three blocks.

Claire Leonard led Omaha with a match-high 18 kills and hit .533, while Abby Bergsten banged out 17 kills and hit .467. Sadie Limback and Anna Blaschko each had 14 kills and Isabella Sade claimed 11. Sydney Case had 65 assists, four aces and two blocks, while Claire Mountjoy came up with a match-high 18 digs.