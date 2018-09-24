UND Football Making Adjustments after Potato Bowl Loss

Second-half struggles cost UND against Idaho State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Potato Bowl loss to Idaho State for North Dakota football exposed multiple problems for the Fighting Hawks.

The second half showed a stale Hawks offense which failed to score coming out of the locker room.

Their seven second-half drives resulted in five punts and two interceptions.

For Coach Bubba Schweigert and Linebacker Jaxson Turner, they know what they have to get better at in terms of preparation for Northern Colorado this weekend.

“Were always going to build off those types of games,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Were also always going to address the things we need to do to get better.” There’s really one word and that’s we really need to be more consistent.” “Be a more consistent football team.”

“Tackling, getting down hill and getting first contact,” linebacker Jaxson Turner said. “That’s what killed us and I think we all know that. “We have to put an emphasis on that and hopefully it’ll help us.”

They’ll look to put the loss behind them as they hit the road Saturday to take on Northern Colorado. Kick off set for 1:00 p.m.