Garage Fire Near Downtown

Mulitple crews are on the scene at 615 9th Avenue South.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Firefighters are on the scene of a garage fire at this hour.

The area around 615 9th Avenue South should be avoided while crews attend to the fire.

We have a crew on the scene and will have updates tonight on KVRR Local News at 6:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.