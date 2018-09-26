UND Football Finds New Ways to Stay Sharp in Second Halves

UND was shut out offensively in the second half against Idaho State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It was truly a tale of two halves last Saturday for UND football. They put up a goose egg offensively in the second half against Idaho State after a very dominant showing in the first two quarters.

The Fighting Hawks know that’ll have to change this week if they want to have any success against Northern Colorado. Head coach Bubba Schweigert and his squad are looking to tinker with a few things in hopes of a different result.

“We talked to our team about and we talked to our captains and we’re going to look at this week and see if we can change something up,” Schweigert said. “It might be something as simple as warming up for the halftime to get some routine going, to really get our guys physically more ready to go and mentally more ready to go.”

Kick off on Saturday is at 1:00 p.m.