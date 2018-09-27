LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Eve

Eve’s got a beautiful, silky, pitty-type face people love to stroke, but you might want to hold off on that for awhile — she’s still a little sore.

Because from first glance, you’d never believe this beautiful girl who joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio was the same dog who came in to the 4 Luv of Dog rescue with a faceful of porcupine quills a few days ago.

The 5-year-old blonde female spent an entire weekend at the emergency pet clinic having numerous quills removed.

She’s one of four dogs who’ve arrived at 4 Luv of Dog in just two weeks in similar shape after being on the losing end of a porcupine battle.

4 Luv of Dog founder Kish Hilmert advises owners who want to keep their dogs’ faces quill-free to only allow your pet to roam an area of your property that’s been secured and safe from wandering porcupines.

These wild animals also tend to be more active at night, so consider keeping your pet indoors during nighttime hours.

If your dog does tangle with a porcupine, it’s important to get the quills removed because they tend to migrate into the skin. There’s also the additional possibility of the quills migrating into the dog’s respiratory system, like into their lungs, which can be very dangerous.

Eve’s feeling much better and doing very well with the other dogs in her foster home. For more information on adoption, check out the link, here.

http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/dogs_available