Former Fargo Force Captain Ready for UND Debut

Mark Senden is a freshman at the University of North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Fargo Force are without their captain from last year, Mark Senden.

Senden is at the University of North Dakota, just days away from his first collegiate game.

Senden is hoping to play a role in UND getting back to the postseason after the team missed out last year.

He won a state title in high school at Wayzata, he won the Clark Cup in the USHL, and now he is drawing on that experience for the Fighting Hawks.

“The USHL is a fast-paced game, and here it’s even faster,” Senden said. “So, just the fast pace the USHL had prepared me because it just gets you thinking into your game quicker and going to your outlets faster and what-not.”

UND has an exhibition game Saturday against Manitoba.