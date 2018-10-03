Fargo Force Focused on Building Team Chemistry Heading into Season Opener

The Force return just eight players from last season

Five months ago, the Fargo Force were celebrating alongside some shiny new hardware. Now two days before the puck drops on the 2019 season, head coach Cary Eades says the defending champs have some work to do getting back to championship form.

One obstacle in particular is catching the new, young guys up to speed. The Force return just eight players from last season, and will roll out a young defensive core on Friday.

“Yeah I wish I had the magic button on expediting the transition process,” Eades joked. “It’s going to take a little time. We got a really young defense. We need to play with our goaltenders and forwards helping that young defense until they transition and then try to gel together as quickly as possible. When that’s going to happen? I don’t have a crystal ball, but we’re working really hard on it. We got good kids, good personalities, good teammates.”

The Force open up the regular season hosting Sioux Falls this Friday.