Sanford Health Offers Flu Blitz, No Appointment Necessary

Sanford is offering flu vaccinations every Tuesday throughout October

FARGO– Cold and flu season is here and health experts highly recommend getting a flu shot.

There are currently 10 reported flu cases in the state of North Dakota this year, two being from Cass County.

Health experts suggest washing your hands often, using disinfectants, and getting your flu vaccination.

“I recommend anyone 6 months to 18 years to get it, as well as 65 and older,” Sanford nurse practitioner Autumn Nelson said. “Just like last year, we did see the population from ages 20-40 get the flu, so we really recommend anyone of any age to come get the flu shot.”

Sanford’s flu blitz is offered on Tuesdays throughout October from 5-7 pm at Sanford Southpointe Clinic.