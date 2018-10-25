LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Lo

It’s not a coincidence that lovely Lo, our Pet Connection dog of the week, has a name that starts with the first two letters of the word love. Because a love she is.

Lo is a mixed breed Maltese Shih Tzu mix about four years old who joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio along with rescuer Karen Schneider from 4 Luv of Dog pet shelter.

Lo loves everybody, up to and including toddlers, which is why she needs to go to a home that includes another dog for her to hang out with.

She also has some medical needs, since she has a spine condition in which the space between her discs is shrinking.

However, with some chiropractor work and some acupuncture, she gets around just fine.

She has a great personality, gives kisses on sight, and is leash and potty trained perfectly.

If you’re looking for some extra love and kisses in your life, check out Lo’s profile on our website, kvrr.com.

https://toolkit.rescuegroups.org/javascript/v2.0/template1?animalID=13608003&key=yFeytnxJ&referer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.4luvofdog.org%2Fwp%2Fdogs_available

And don’t forget to check out the big shelter fundraiser coming up next month.

http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/