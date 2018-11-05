Former West Fargo Teacher Sentenced to 15 Years for Six Sex-Related Crimes Involving Minors

She had six victims

FARGO, N.D. — Former West Fargo teacher Shannon Moser is sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years probation for six sex–related crimes involving minors.

KVRR’s Danielle Church has more on why the judge gave her the sentence that he did.

Before finding out her fate, Moser admitted serving time in prison isn’t the worst part of her ordeal.

“The trust that family, friends, and our community had in me is broken. It may never be fully restored again and that’s a painful sentence I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life.”

In an apology to her six victims, husband, four daughters and her River City Church family, Moser says it makes her feel like she shouldn’t be here.

“I feel like I don’t deserve life or breath for all the harm and hurt that I’ve caused so many people.”

Moser started teaching at Liberty Middle School in June 2016 but resigned in July when she was arrested.

She plead guilty in August for engaging in a sexual act with a minor, the sexual assault of a minor and four counts of luring minors with a computer.

One West Fargo student told police Moser had sex with him at Rendezvous Park.

Her other victims said she sent them nude photos and videos through Snapchat.

Both the Cass County State Attorney’s Office and Moser’s lawyer say she was cooperative.

“She was very cooperative. The judge gave her credit for that cooperation and handed down a very fair sentence.”

“Based on my experience from previous trials, they are stressful. They’re stressful for victims, the defendant and the attorneys and stressful for the judge. I think that’s one of the reasons why the judge gave her the credit that he did for cooperating.”

Moser’s friends addressed Judge Doug Herman through nine letters asking for a lesser sentence.

Another from Moser’s husband saying she is mentoring and tutoring women in jail trying to get their GED.

Moser will be eligible for parole after spending five years behind bars.

Moser can’t contact or work with any minor, be on any school grounds, access certain websites and will have to report any romantic interests of hers when she goes on probation.