Two Hospitalized After Gas Leak

The call around 12:30 p.m. was to 4820 30th Avenue South in Fargo.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — Fargo Firefighters responded to a gas leak Wednesday morning that sent two adults to the hospital.

The call around 12:30 p.m. was to 4820 30th Avenue South in Fargo.

Fire officials say work in the building had caused a gas leak of carbon monoxide fumes.

The building houses a day care, so fire fighters secured the children so they would not have to evacuate into the cold temperatures.

Everyone else was asked to leave the building.

Two ambulances were dispatched from FM Ambulance.

No children were injured.

Two adults were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The air was cleared and everyone was allowed back in the building around 1:00 p.m.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , ,

Related Post

American Red Cross Honors Local Heroes for Saving ...
Jimmy Johns Employee Makes Freaky Fast Phone Call ...
Small Fire Under Control At Fargo Hornbacher’...
Students at Lewis and Clark Elementary Collect ove...

You Might Like

Jeff Sessions resigns as attorney general

WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned as the country's chief law enforcement officer at President Donald Trump's request. Sessions announced his plan to resign in a letter to the White House on Wednesday. Trump announced in a tweet that…

Two Hospitalized After Gas Leak

FARGO, ND -- Fargo Firefighters responded to a gas leak Wednesday morning that sent two adults to the hospital. The call around 12:30 p.m. was to 4820 30th Avenue South in Fargo. Fire officials say work in the building had…

Jesse Jahner Elected as New Cass County Sheriff

FARGO, N.D. -- After 12 years of service from Sheriff Paul Laney, Cass County has a new sheriff. Captain Jesse Jahner of the Cass County Sheriff's Office defeated Fargo Police officer Mike Kjera by nearly 18,000 votes. Jahner had 42,084…