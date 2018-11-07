Two Hospitalized After Gas Leak

The call around 12:30 p.m. was to 4820 30th Avenue South in Fargo.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Firefighters responded to a gas leak Wednesday morning that sent two adults to the hospital.

Fire officials say work in the building had caused a gas leak of carbon monoxide fumes.

The building houses a day care, so fire fighters secured the children so they would not have to evacuate into the cold temperatures.

Everyone else was asked to leave the building.

Two ambulances were dispatched from FM Ambulance.

No children were injured.

Two adults were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The air was cleared and everyone was allowed back in the building around 1:00 p.m.