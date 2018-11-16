LIVE: Big Blue Couch Coaching

Don't forget the most important person on your holiday list: yourself.

By now you probably feel like the task of things you need to do for the holiday season is as full as it can possibly get. What with cooking and cleaning and decorating and travel for Thanksgiving straight through the holidays up until New Year’s, you may feel as if you don’t have a minute to sit down, let alone real time to devote to taking care of yourself.

Blue Couch Coaching wants you to make time.

Life and business coach Mandy Anderson took the time out of her busy holiday schedule to sit down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to explain what their coaching sessions offer you — including coping skills to balance your life — at this busy and beautiful time of the year.

