LIVE: SBA Head Tours Fargo Small Businesses

It's a big day for business in the world, and for small business in Fargo.

They may be small today. But every major corporation in America had to start somewhere, and most of them started as small businesses once upon a time.

Linda McMahon got her start as the leader and co-creator of a small regional business that today is the multinational organization known as the World Wrestling Federation. Now, she serves as part of the President’s Cabinet as the head of the Small Business Administration, the federal agency that oversees and facilitates small businesses throughout the country.

McMahon is in Fargo Friday, meeting with small business owners and leaders of the local economy to talk about the future of small business in America. McMahon said a new trade deal that updates NAFTA, inked Friday by the President, will make life easier on small businesses in the region.

McMahon sat down live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and Adam Ladwig to talk about how small businesses can compete for talent during these tough times filling jobs due to low unemployment, and how small business owners can offer more attractive health care benefits to keep the employees they have. Check it out!