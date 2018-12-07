Four Apartments Damaged after Early Morning Fire in Moorhead

Five residents and two pets are being temporarily housed with the help of the American Red Cross

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Five Moorhead residents are looking for new homes after their apartment building in south Moorhead caught on fire.

When Freddy Davis heard neighbors running and knocking on doors in the Ridgewood Place II apartment complex (1211 34th Street Circle, Moorhead) around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, he knew something wasn’t right.

“Next thing you know, I’m drinking my coffee, I smell smoke, and I’m thinking my place is burning up, so I go over to the sink, and I smelled more smoke, and the next thing I know, I opened up the door and looked out, and then I see a number of flames,” said Davis, who has lived in the building since April.

Within minutes, the Moorhead Fire Department came to knock those flames down at the apartment complex. They were able to put the fire out in twenty minutes.

“We got in there. We got water on it right away. Otherwise, it was starting to go up the side of the building, and if it gets into that attic space, it could run across the whole top and you burn the whole roof off. We would have lost the whole apartment building. It was a very timely stop we got on it today,” said Bert McDonough, a firefighter with the Moorhead Fire Department.

No one was injured, but four apartments suffered heavy water and smoke damage.

After losing their homes, five people and at least two pets are in the care of the American Red Cross.

“Right now, our main priority is just to make sure everybody is safe and that they’re going to a warm place, and so since they cannot stay in their apartments, we’re setting them at local hotels, making sure everybody has a warm place that they can go right now and try to figure out what’s next,” said Gretchen Hjelmstad of the American Red Cross.

As one of the people displaced by the fire, Davis is unsure of what his next step will be.

“The plan was to get up and go to work this morning, but you see now, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Davis said.

The building did not have a sprinkler system, but new smoke alarms were installed two months ago.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.