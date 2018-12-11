Suspect Hides From Police In KVRR Parking Lot

2 Production Assistants Encounter Man Running From Cops

A suspect is on the loose after hiding out behind KVRR’s studios.

Police responded to our back parking lot looking for a suspect Tuesday morning.

Police say an officer first noticed suspicious activity at Gateway Chevrolet in south Fargo.

When they went to make contact, the male fled.

Then, two of our production assistants say they went out back around 6 a.m. and found who they described as a small white man getting up from underneath a KVRR News vehicle.

They say the man told them he had been hiding from the cops under the vehicle for about an hour, then took off.

The production assistants called police, who arrived in minutes. They searched the parking lot and surrounding area for just under a half hour.

Officers say they still haven’t found him.