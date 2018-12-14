Off-Duty Firefighters Give Back By Ringing Bells For The Salvation Army

Firefighters volunteered at 26 kettle locations in the F-M area

FARGO– Off-duty Fargo-Moorhead firefighters are trading in their fire equipment for bells.

Firefighters volunteered their time at 26 kettle locations in the F-M area by ringing bells for The Salvation Army.

This is a part of a friendly competition between firefighters, realtors, and law enforcement officers in the area to see just how much money they can raise.

The firefighters volunteered for a total of 240 hours.

“This is a volunteer effort for our firefighters so it just gives us an opportunity to repay The Salvation Army for all of the things that they do for our community and also for us on emergency scenes,” Fargo Fire Department EMS & Public Relations captain Benjamin Willey said.

The results for this friendly competition will be released on December 19th at Fargo’s Staybridge Suites.