One Firefighter Treated For Smoke Inhalation After Responding To One Of Two Chimney Fires

Douglas County authorities responded to the fires just hours apart

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN — Douglas County authorities respond to two chimney fires, just hours apart.

The first call was on Tuesday in Farwell where Jonathan and Tonya Gackle reported their chimney on fire.

It quickly spread to the second floor of the house.

There is extensive fire and water damage to the structure.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

Another call came in early this morning of a chimney on fire near Alexandria.

Dale Kittelson called 911 and crews were able to contain the fire to one area of the home.

There was extensive smoke, fire and water damage.