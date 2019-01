Rural Walcott, ND Mobile Home a Total Loss After Fire

NEAR WALCOTT, N.D. – No one was hurt when a rural Walcott, North Dakota mobile home caught on fire.

It happened around 2:00 PM Wednesday on the 6000 block of 175th Avenue Southeast. Fire departments from Walcott, Colfax and Abercrombie teamed up to douse the flames.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the couple living at the home weren’t there when fire broke out. The mobile home is considered a total loss. A cause is unknown.

The Red Cross is helping the family.