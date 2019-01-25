LIVE: Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and the F-M Symphony

Winter's not coming -- it's here. And the symphony has you covered.

All of us need a hero in our lives every now and again, and this weekend, you can find one at the F-M Symphony.

Their show, “Mythical Heros and Women Warriors Symphony Concert” is going on this Saturday at 7:30 at NDSU’s Festival Concert Hall.

Conductor Christopher Zimmerman will lead the orchestra through pieces from the hit show “Game of Thrones,” the score of the “Lord of the Rings” films, and works by Jean Sibilius and Bedrich Smetana that also touch on tales of heroism, folklore, magic and mythology.

And that’s not the only way the symphony is bringing heroism to our region. They’re offering free tickets to any of the federal employees in our region who are going without pay and are affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

Zimmerman sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about this weekend’s big show.

If you want to check it out for yourself Saturday, hurry — tickets are going fast.

https://www.facebook.com/events/238133620416761/