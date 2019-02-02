Fight the Frost Offers a Fun Escape for Kids Indoors

The event is hosted by Games Galore

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — If you want to escape the cold, Fight the Frost is happening all weekend at the Alerus Center.

It’s a big indoor carnival with plenty of inflatables hosted by Games Galore.

There are 30 games, 9 obstacle courses, and an area for kids under 5.

The event has been held in past years in Fargo and Bemidji.

“It’s something to have a good time, get kids the chance to get out and do something in the winter when we’re normally kept up inside here in North Dakota so it’s a good chance to get out and have a little bit of fun. Great place to come, hang out, get your kids a chance to blow off some steam and get away from all the cold we’ve been dealing with,” Marcus Hovey, general manager of Games Galore, said.

Fight the Frost will continue Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.