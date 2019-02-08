Highways Open This Morning After Blizzard

FARGO, ND — The North Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened sections of the interstates and highways that were previously closed due to blizzard conditions.

Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the southern South Dakota border as well as I-94 from Jamestown to Fargo reopened Friday morning. Also state Highway 13 is now passable between I-29 and Wahpeton.

Heavy snow and strong winds whipped up blizzard conditions Thursday. The National Weather Service said 12 inches of snow fell near Fargo.

In Minnesota, the State Patrol closed all highways in seven west-central Minnesota counties Thursday night because of whiteout conditions and a number of vehicles blocking the roads. Those counties included Wilkin, Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift and Traverse.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered the National Guard to provide assistance and emergency relief services for stranded motorists in Renville County.

Several area highways re-opened Friday morning in the wake of Thursday’s blizzard.

Open highways include:

I 94E – Jamestown to CasseltonI 94E – Casselton to West Fargo IntI 94E – Minnesota State Line (MP: 352.400 to 352.400)I 29N – SD Line to GardnerI 29N – Gardner to 32nd Ave SI 29N – 32nd Ave Exit to Gateway Dr ExitI 29S – SD Line to Jct ND 46I 29S – Jct ND 46 to GardnerI 29S – Gardner to 32nd Ave SI 29S – 32nd Ave Exit to Gateway Dr ExitI 29S – South Dakota State Line-Exit 1 (MP: 0.000 to 0.000)I 29S – South Dakota State Line-Exit 1 (MP: 0.000 to 0.000)I 94W – Valley City Exit 292 to CasseltonI 94W – Casselton to West Fargo IntND 13E – Jct I-29 to WahpetonND 13W – Jct I-29 to Wahpeton

The “no travel advisory” has been lifted for northwestern Minnesota. I-94 between Fergus Falls and Fargo, Highway 10 from Lake Park to Dilworth and Highway 210 between Fergus Falls and Breckenridge have been re-opened.

Fargo-Moorhead area snow emergency routes are in generally good shape this morning. Crews have been out clearing streets most of the night.