LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Pepper

A seasoned cuddler and all-around adorable adoptable dog.

If you’re looking for someone to spice up your day, you can’t do better than Pepper.

The Lhasa Apso mix lost his home when his owner had to move to a care facility, and he was surrendered to the Homeward Animal Shelter.

Homeward’s Heather Klefstad brought Pepper in for a visit with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio, and Pepper strolled in like a true pro.

He brings that same cool, calm, pleasant energy to all his interactions with people, said Klefstad. He’s a cuddler by nature, who enjoys a lot of contact and a warm lap to snuggle on.

Pepper’s a seasoned, mature dog, who gets along with all people and all dogs — just not cats. At 10, he’s considered a senior, but has plenty of energy to spice up your home life for years to come.

Homeward’s work in our community serves to help dogs like Pepper overcome their run of bad luck and loss and find their way to a loving forever home.

They work with cats, too — and right now, they have so many cats in need of homes they’re running a special sale on cats six months and older.

Not only that, it’s Giving Hearts Day, and for every dollar you donate to Homeward and the other wonderful animal rescue groups in the region, they’ll get a match.

So check out Pepper’s profile at the link here — and don’t forget, the dollars you give go to help dogs and other animals just like him.

http://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/