LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Patsy

If you're smart -- like she is -- you'll grab this girl for your own family.

Some dog experts think these might be the smartest of all the dog breeds in the world.

High-energy, intelligent and full of spirit, they’re border collies, and some individuals of this breed have been known to learn more than 1,000 words.

But the one word little Patsy wants to learn most is “home.”

She came to Adopt-A-Pet as a stray from the Turtle Mountain Reservation in October.

And at 9 months old today, she’s got all the quick learning ability of her breed, but a very un-border-collie characteristic of being able to chill out and relax when playtime is over.

Adopt-A-Pet rescue worker Barb Gagnon brought puppy Patsy to the KVRR studios to visit live on air with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker.

In the few minutes she’d been in the studio, Patsy learned an entire new trick — taking a treat gently right from between Emily’s lips when asked.

Not only is she bright and affectionate, she can do a lot of obedience-related behaviors already.

She’s also good with children and with other dogs.

She has a submissive personality, so you probably won’t find she wants to be top dog of the pack.

She takes direction well and is highly food-motivated.

If you like brains as much as you like beauty, you can’t beat Patsy as a pet.

Check out her information at this link, here.