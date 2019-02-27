Packed Minnesota House Committee Discusses Proposed Gun Control Measures

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota House committee has opened a hearing on the contentious issue of gun control.

More than 300 people packed the hallway outside a Capitol hearing room ahead of the event.

The first bill on the agenda would require universal criminal background checks for gun purchasers.

The second would let families and police petition the courts to temporarily remove guns from people judged to pose an imminent threat to themselves or others.

“We know that there are people who come in possession of firearms who have not only proven themselves to be dangerous, but in fact we have made a societal decision that they should not have access to those firearms. Violent felons, domestic abusers, etcetera,” DFL State Rep. Dave Pinto of St. Paul said.

The bills are expected to pass the committee and the full House, but leaders of the Senate’s GOP majority have vowed to block them.