Businesses Put on Sled Hockey Gear for a Cause

Hope Inc. has raised over $40,000 so far

FARGO, N.D. — Employees around the metro are putting on their sled hockey gear for a cause.

Hope Inc. is an organization with 20 adaptive sports and recreation programs for kids and adults with mobility challenges.

They’re having a sled hockey fundraiser to support the families who use their programs to keep fees low.

Over $40,000 has been raised so far.

Players say it’s a great team builder to help you see things from a different perspective.

“It’s very humbling to go out there on the ice. Most of us aren’t very good on the ice and then to watch people with some form of disability go out there and fly around us and do circles around us is absolutely amazing so it gives you a little perspective of what it’s like to do everything with your upper body and move in the sleds,” said Teresa Rene, who’s on Sanford’s team.

Hope Inc’s bobsled hockey tournament will continue next weekend. Moorhead’s City Council will play at noon on Sunday.