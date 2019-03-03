Governor Walz To Push Education Proposal During Statewide Tour

Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are launching a statewide tour on Monday.

They will spend four days making 10 stops across the state to push their education proposal.

It includes around $520 million for the per-pupil funding formula, $59 million for preschool and $26 million for school safety.

He has proposed raising the gas tax to help pay for his budget proposals.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said that is off the table.

Gov. Walz is scheduled to be at MSUM in Moorhead on Wednesday.