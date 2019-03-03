One of Two People Accused of Manslaughter In Death of Boy Pleads Guilty

Walter Wynhoff will be sentenced on May 6th
TJ Nelson,
Bobbie Bishop and Walter Wynhoff

FERGUS FALLS, MN — One of two people charged with manslaughter in the death of a 6 year old boy in their care in April 2018 pleads guilty.

45-year-old Walter Wynhoff of Fergus Falls entered the plea in Otter Tail County District Court.

41-year-old Bobbie Bishop faces the same charges and has a hearing set for March 21.

According to a court complaint, between March 9th and April 9th, the boy was disciplined by whipping with a belt, duck taped against a wall and made to stand in corners for long periods of time.

The boy was brought to Lake Region Hospital and was not breathing.

Attempts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful.

An examination of the child found disturbing signs of abuse that apparently had been happening over a lengthy period of time due to scars and multiple injuries in different phases of healing.

Wynhoff will be sentenced on May 6th.

