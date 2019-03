Man Pulled From Burning Apartment Last Week Airlifted To Minneapolis Burn Unit

WEST FARGO, ND — The man hurt in a fire last Thursday in West Fargo was airlifted to the burn unit at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

His name and condition are not being released.

Fire Inspector Dell Sprecher says smoking materials started the fire in a back bedroom of the apartment at 1031 First Street East.

The victim was heard yelling.

Police were able to open a door and found the man a few feet away and pulled him to safety.