Latest “Lucky for Life” Winner is From….

Winner Wants To Remain Anonymous, Picks Lump-Sum Payment

BISMARCK, ND– Someone from Mapleton has claimed the “Lucky for Life” lottery prize from Monday night’s drawing.

The state lottery says the winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods on 13th Avenue South in Fargo.

The winner took the lump-sum option, which totals $390,000 before taxes.