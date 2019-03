Moorhead Boys’ Hockey Facing #1 Team In State Tonight on Antenna TV

They play tonight at 6:00 p.m. on Antenna TV, KVRR over the air 15.2.

MOOREHAD, MN — Tonight the Moorhead Spuds open up their bid for a state title in the class AA- tournament.

In the random draw, Moorhead pulled the top-seeded Edina.

This is a showdown of the two hottest teams in the state.

The Edina Hornets have won their last 11 games, while the Spuds have won 12 in a row.

Keith Albertson will have all the highlights from the Spuds game at 9:00 p.m. on KVRR Local News at Nine.

Click here for a link to find out where you can locate Antenna TV on your tuner.