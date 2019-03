Grand Forks Hotel Dryer Fire Causes $10,000 In Damage

GRAND FORKS, ND — A fire in a commercial laundry dryer at Expressway Suites on 11th Avenue South in Grand Forks causes $10,000 in damage.

Fire crews were alerted by a water flow alarm at the hotel just after 4 a.m.

Guests were safely evacuated from the building and no one was hurt.

Crews arrived to find a light haze of smoke coming from the lobby.

The automatic sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire in the laundry room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.