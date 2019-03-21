LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Batman

He needs a home. And a sidekick.

Dark, mysterious, muscular, with an intense and arresting gaze like his namesake, Batman the cat has a similarly sad backstory.

The handsome black shorthair was found all alone in the world by rescue workers who brought him in for fostering through Diamond in the Ruff pet rescue.

And now, he’s unmasking himself long enough to visit live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and his foster mom, Diamond in the Ruff’s Ashley Fults.

Fults thinks he’s about two, which is full-grown but quite young in cat years.

He’s reached what is probably his full adult weight of 13 pounds, but he’s not overweight by any means.

His size is very likely due to the fact that Batman wasn’t neutered until much older than housecats usually are, and fortunately, he has no behavioral problems that can accompany a late-life neutering.

Instead, Batman is more of a lover than a fighter.

He’s adapted quite nicely to domesticated life, enjoying cuddles and couch time, as well as the company of the two cats he lives with.

So if you’re looking for a gentleman with a mysterious past and an alter ego that’s pure snugglebug, check out beautiful Batman’s profile, here.

https://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=14038316