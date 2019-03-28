Pet Connection Success Story: Bogart Finds A Home

The Macaw Joined Pet Connection In Early January

We’ve got another Pet Connection success story to share with you this morning.

Bogart the Blue and Yellow Macaw was dealing with some stress when he visited us in early January.

Our friends at C.A.A.R.E. took him in after his owner died.

Bogie got stressed and started plucking his chest feathers.

He was improving by the time we met him, and now he has a brand new home where he can thrive.

C.A.A.R.E. sharing this picture on Facebook of Bogie and his new owner.

He was adopted on March 16th.

And he’s looking a lot healthier!

Here’s wishing him and his new owner decades of happiness together.