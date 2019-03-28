Pet Connection Success Story: Bogart Finds A Home

The Macaw Joined Pet Connection In Early January
Adam Ladwig,

 

We’ve got another Pet Connection success story to share with you this morning.
Bogart the Blue and Yellow Macaw was dealing with some stress when he visited us in early January.
Our friends at C.A.A.R.E. took him in after his owner died.
Bogie got stressed and started plucking his chest feathers.
He was improving by the time we met him, and now he has a brand new home where he can thrive.
C.A.A.R.E. sharing this picture on Facebook of Bogie and his new owner.
He was adopted on March 16th.
And he’s looking a lot healthier!
Here’s wishing him and his new owner decades of happiness together.

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Weather for the Birds!
Pet Connection: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue
PET CONNECTION: Meet The Budgies
PET CONNECTION: Meet Chiquita

You Might Like

Lottery Ticket Worth $768 Million Sold In Wisconsin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (AP) _ The Wisconsin Lottery says a single ticket that matched all six Powerball numbers to win the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history was sold in a Milwaukee suburb. The ticket worth an estimated $768.4 million,…

Hope, ND Dealing With Water Tower Issues

HOPE. N.D. (KFGO) - Hope, North Dakota is having problems with its water tower and had to shut off its water supply but has come up with a temporary fix, being supplied by Rural water. The water tower will be…