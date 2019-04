Overland Flooding To Increase Along With Temperatures This Weekend

GRAND FORKS, ND — The National Weather Service says with warming temperatures overland flooding is expected to increase over most areas north of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area.

The water will impact numerous rural roads and homesteads.

Ice jams will increase on area streams and rivers.

The Wild Rice and Red Rivers’ flow should break remaining river ice and build into Fargo-Moorhead through the weekend.

Maple and Rush Rivers in Cass County should also continue breaking ice and building into the Sheyenne River near Harwood.

Buffalo River in Clay County should start to fill in and hold at high levels between Georgetown and the Red River.

Halstad-Hendrum into Grand Forks-East Grand Forks will be ramping up through the weekend into next week.