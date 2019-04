Valley City Man Arrested After Allegedly Terrorizing Employees At A Business

No one was hurt

VALLEY CITY, ND — A Valley City man is facing charges after a terrorizing incident in the city.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Kline was arrested after allegedly terrorizing two employees at a business in the 100 block of Main Street East.

Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found one employee running away and took that person into protective custody.

The other worker was found safe in another location.

Kline was arrested and faces felony terrorizing and felonious restraint charges.

