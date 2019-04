App of the Week: Saferkid

Sending your child off into the wilds of the internet? Give them a safety net.

The internet can be a big, scary place.

Not just for kids, but for the parents who let them have access to it.

Francie Black has some help for the moms and dads in your life to rest a little easier when it comes to letting your kids getting online with other people — who may not have their best interests in mind.