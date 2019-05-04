Jamestown Man Approaches Officers With Machete “In Hostile Manner”

the 26-year-old man was arrested

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown police subdued a man with bean bag rounds after he brandished a machete while approaching officers Thursday night.

It happened after police received many calls about a disturbance between a man and a woman. Jamestown Police Sgt. Ryan Goff says the suspect carried the machete “in a hostile manner” and did not comply with police commands. A 26-year-old Jamestown man was arrested on suspicion of numerous charges, including felony terrorizing, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Goff says the incident remains under investigation.