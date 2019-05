North Dakota Travel and Tourism Week Begins

BISMARCK, ND — This is the start of “North Dakota Travel and Tourism Week” as declared by Gov. Doug Burgum.

He says tourism plays a significant role in growing our economy, generating revenue for thousands of tourism-based businesses and helping to attract and retain a 21st century workforce.

In 2015, 22 million people visited North Dakota spending just over 3 billion dollars through a variety of experiences.

Tourism is the state’s third-largest industry.

The travel industry contributes $2.5 trillion to the U.S. economy and one in every nine American jobs depends on the industry.