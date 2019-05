Northwestern Minnesota Lawmaker Arrested For Trespassing

Rep. Matt Grossell of Clearbrook was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Saturday

ST. PAUL, MN — A Minnesota lawmaker who is a former law enforcement officer was arrested by St. Paul police for trespassing.

Rep. Matt Grossell of Clearbrook was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Saturday and released a couple of hours later on a promise to appear in court.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unclear.

Grossell, a Republican, has represented his northwestern Minnesota district in the state House since 2017.

The retired Clearwater County sheriff’s deputy issued a statement apologizing to his family, constituents, colleagues, and friends.

He says he will fully cooperate with any next steps.