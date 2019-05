Road Work To Resume On Monday On 10th Street North Project In Fargo

FARGO, ND — A project to improve safety on 10th Street North in Fargo resumes on Monday.

At 5 a.m. crews will close the left driving lane on 10th Street North from south of 4th Avenue North through the 7th Avenue North intersection.

Crews will complete sidewalk and driveway work.

A railroad underpass in the area will close on May 13.

Drivers will encounter short-term lane closures and shoulder work as the contractors finish up the project at various times.

By the end of June, all work is expected to be complete.