NDSU Storage Building Fire Under Investigation

FARGO, N.D. – A large storage building in the back of the Bioscience building on the North Dakota State University campus has been heavily damaged by fire.

Fargo firefighters responded around 4:00 PM Monday and encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

They were able to knock down the fire through an open garage door in front of the building in about 15 minutes.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.