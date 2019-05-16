Sanford Stroke Patient in Good Health Works Way Back to Recovery

After a month and a half, stroke survivor Sandy Miller is still looking for answers

FARGO, N.D.– Timing is everything when dealing with a stroke.

A Sanford interventional neurologist says 1.9 million brain neurons die each minute during a stroke.

“Even before the patient comes in, we are right here and we are ready to take care of the patient right away,” Sanford interventional neurologist Dr. Sachdeva said.

Dr. Sachdeva treated Sandy Miller’s stroke at the beginning of April.

Sandy was playing with her grandchildren when she started to feel dizzy and couldn’t see or speak well.

“I could watch everything that was going on but I couldn’t really talk and I couldn’t really do anything,” Sanford stroke patient Sandy Miller said.

“When Sandy came to me, she couldn’t move the right side of her body at all, she couldn’t communicate at all, she couldn’t talk or understand,” Dr. Sachdeva said.

After removing the clot, Sandy was already able to move her arm and speak.

Her support system has been there ever since helping her get back to a new normal.

“I believe, myself and our family, that our glass is always half full,” husband Wayne Miller said. “Always look on the bright side.”

That doesn’t mean they don’t often wonder “why Sandy?”

Her good health gave them no warning sign to a stroke.

“The most frustrating part for me is the fear of the unknown,” Wayne Miller said. “We’re not sure why it happened. We don’t have a reason. They’ve done the gamut of tests and we don’t have a reason.”

After a month and a half of physical, occupational, and speech therapy, Sandy is continuing to work toward recovery.

“Every once in a while there is just one word that I know, I know it,” Sandy Miller said. “I can see it in my head but I can’t tell you what it is.”

Being able to see patients come so far like Sandy is indescribable.

“I can only tell you that there is nothing more satisfying than seeing a patient talk and able to move in front of you when you were able to help them right away,” Dr. Sachdeva said.

That immediate help allowed Sandy and Wayne to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary at the end of April.