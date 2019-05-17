LIVE: Bioblitz

You'd never guess all the amazing animals and plants we have right in our own backyards.

It’s been said that a stranger is just a friend you haven’t met yet — and, with the vast majority of birds, bees, butterflies and plants you probably never realized we have living right here in the Fargo metro area, that’s pretty much the case.

This weekend, there’s a way you can get an introduction to each and every one of them.

It’s called Bioblitz, and it’s a collaboration between Audubon Dakota and the Fargo Public Library.

On May 19th, grab your family and friends and head on out to the Main Library in downtown Fargo, where you can walk on over to the Audubon Dakota’s nearby Urban Woods and Prairies sites, and help document different local bug, bird, mammal and plant species via smartphones and digital cameras.

Naturalists will be there to help you identify the different bugs and birds. It’s all part of an intensive effort to identify all the different local species within a designated area.

Mike Bush, of Audubon Dakota, joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to share some helpful tips on how to safely collect insects for identification and to show a special app that lets you share pics of species and get help from other people in identifying them.

Bring the family and help Bioblitz our metro this weekend.

Sunday, May 19, 1:30 PM

Fargo Main Library

102 3rd Street North, Fargo

Pre-registration required

701.241.1492

visit www.fargolibrary.org.