Second Drowning In As Many Days In Central Minnesota

LONGVILLE, MN — A second drowning in central Minnesota has been reported this week.

The body of a man has been pulled from Louise Lake near Longville.

Deputies and first responders were called to the lake Tuesday afternoon on a report of a possible drowning.

They found the man’s body near a fishing boat.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, a woman was pulled from Leech Lake at Woodland Resort.

She was also pronounced dead at the scene.