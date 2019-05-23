Pet Connection Success Story: Diego Finds A Best Friend

Parrot, 12-Year-Old Boy Form Inseparable Bond

We have a Pet Connection success story to share this morning.

A bird and a young boy found the perfect match in each other.

We met Diego the parrot almost exactly a year ago at C.A.A.R.E. in West Fargo.

Shortly after that, the Leopold family adopted him, and he quickly warmed up to the family’s 12-year-old son, Isaac.

The rescue said Diego liked males more than females.

Isaac and his mother visited us with more adoptable birds for Pet Connection last week, and he told us about the bond he’s built with Diego.

Isaac says, “I’ll just sit and watch a movie and he’ll just sit on the couch. He always likes to sit somewhere behind me. When I sit on a chair he’ll just sit behind the chair and peck at my hair.”

Parrots like Diego can live 50 to 100 years, so Isaac looks like he has a friend for life.