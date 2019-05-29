LIVE: Canoe Parade Workshop

Are you ready to hit the water for summer recreation fun?

Or is your upper-body strength still a little soggy after our long, cold winter huddled indoors?

Instead, you can flex your creative muscles before you flex your rowing muscles, with a canoe art event for the whole family.

It’s a way to inspire you to get out on the metro’s biggest and most oft-overlooked recreational opportunity, the Red River.

The Canoe Parade Workshop at the Plains Art Museum’s Center for Creativity preps you and your family for the annual Canoe Parade, coming up later in the season.

The workshop, hosted by Folkways, has artists on hand to help you select materials for, design, and decorate an eleven-inch canoe.

Folkways’ Simone Wai sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about canoe-making, getting out on the Red, and why it’s the perfect event for families looking for some summer fun.

And if you can’t make it to the workshop, summer canoe rentals start soon in the metro, so you can get your paddling in perfect form for the parade.

Canoe Parade Workshop:

Plains Art Museum

704 1st Ave N, Fargo, North Dakota 58102

5-7 PM

Wednesday, May 29

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/canoe-parade-workshop-tickets-62015245268?fbclid=IwAR2LnK1eiaWbORsFb8jjutzOJ1DqDZuTBwIVdMrQi1rYesKiza8KyN9DfRM

http://canoeparade.com/

http://www.cityofmoorhead.com/departments/parks-recreation/on-the-river