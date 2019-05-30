Man Dies After Rollover On I-94

Crash Shut Down Westbound Lane For About 2 Hours

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D.– A man dies after rolling his truck on I-94 west of Jamestown.

Officers responded to a call of a reckless driver going westbound on I-94 11 miles west of Jamestown shortly after 7:15 Wednesday night.

While they were responding, the truck drove off the road into the median.

It veered back onto the road, spun out of control and rolled several times, stopping on the roadway.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, flew out of the truck and died at the scene.

Authorities are not identifying the man yet.

The right westbound lane of I-94 was closed for about two hours after the crash.

Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.